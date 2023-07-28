Leo Brokerage LLC Acquires Shares of 2,458 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $3,431,322.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,449,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARES opened at $98.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

