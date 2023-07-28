Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $233.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

