Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $238,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 320.4% in the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

IAU stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

