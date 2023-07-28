Leo Brokerage LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in United Microelectronics by 63.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 49,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMC. HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

