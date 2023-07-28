Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Given a C$1.90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.90 price objective by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 435.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Liberty Gold Stock Down 4.1 %

TSE LGD opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.32 and a 1-year high of C$0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market cap of C$113.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

