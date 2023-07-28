Lightspeed Pos to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lightspeed Pos in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.
Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$249.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.47 million.
Lightspeed Pos Price Performance
