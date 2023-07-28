Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.