Lincoln National Corp Makes New $214,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $122.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.58. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

