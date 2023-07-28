Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,305 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,571.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,523,714.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of DT opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 146.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

