Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,655 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total value of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $919.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $933.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $881.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $671.20 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.31.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

