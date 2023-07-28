LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
Shares of LIQT opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.16.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.