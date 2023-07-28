LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LIQT opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter worth $92,000.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.