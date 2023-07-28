Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $100.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.25.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,605 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

