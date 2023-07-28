Loop Capital Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $128.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after buying an additional 401,871 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Crown by 23.9% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.