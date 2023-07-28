Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 7,044,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $417,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,003 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 911,101 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

