LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,902,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $34,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 526.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 461,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 333,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.75 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

