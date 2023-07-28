LSV Asset Management Has $35.91 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $35,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $10.24 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

