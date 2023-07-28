LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 2,521.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.32% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $34,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $31.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

