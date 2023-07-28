LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

