Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $370.75 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.