Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Price Performance

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $94.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Institutional Trading of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

