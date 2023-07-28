Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Lumos Pharma Trading Up 2.8 %

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.23. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,459.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

About Lumos Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

