Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Lumos Pharma Trading Up 2.8 %
Lumos Pharma stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.56.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.23. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,459.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
