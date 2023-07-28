LZG International (LZGI) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) is one of 7,993 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LZG International to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LZG International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LZG International N/A N/A N/A LZG International Competitors -1,403.60% -298.74% -26.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LZG International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LZG International N/A N/A N/A LZG International Competitors $6.12 billion $460.90 million -62.31

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LZG International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LZG International.

55.6% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LZG International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LZG International 0 0 1 0 3.00 LZG International Competitors 4402 24004 30166 618 2.46

LZG International presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 868.25%. Given LZG International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LZG International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

LZG International Company Profile

LZG International, Inc. operates as artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company provides a software that uses artificial intelligence to help companies automate enterprise decision cycles to learn, explain, and intervene for better outcomes across various business interactions. It also offers artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate peer intelligence and decision dynamics. The company was formerly known as LazyGrocer.Com, Inc. and changed its name to LZG International, Inc. in August 2009. LZG International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

