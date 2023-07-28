Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MEQ opened at C$137.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$104.00 and a one year high of C$149.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.16.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.66. The business had revenue of C$51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.90 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 58.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 5.6492791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

