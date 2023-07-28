ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $79.54 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,248,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

