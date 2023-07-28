Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $39,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

