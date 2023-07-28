Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,417 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $36,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.23.

NYSE MMC opened at $189.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.11 and a fifty-two week high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

