Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $444.92 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

