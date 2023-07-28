Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

