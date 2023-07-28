MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE:MBC opened at $12.26 on Monday. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter.
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.
