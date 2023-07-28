MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasterBrand Price Performance

NYSE:MBC opened at $12.26 on Monday. MasterBrand has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MasterBrand

MasterBrand Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBC. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $34,073,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $30,955,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in MasterBrand by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,766,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,078 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MasterBrand by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,340,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter worth $21,871,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

