Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Match Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Match Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

