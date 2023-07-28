Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Materion worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,015,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Materion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 119,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 608.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

