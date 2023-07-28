McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $436.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McKesson Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $405.49 on Friday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $326.19 and a 12 month high of $429.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

