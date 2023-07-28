McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.17.
MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of MCK opened at $405.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson has a 1 year low of $326.19 and a 1 year high of $429.75.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
