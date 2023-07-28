McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.17.

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $405.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson has a 1 year low of $326.19 and a 1 year high of $429.75.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

