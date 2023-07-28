Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.67.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $248.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.30 and a 1 year high of $264.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.