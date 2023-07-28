Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $90.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.72.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

