Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 337,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $39,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.63. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

