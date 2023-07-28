Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the social networking company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.22.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

META opened at $311.71 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $325.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.