Microsoft’s (MSFT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

MSFT stock opened at $330.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.51 and a 200-day moving average of $293.44. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

