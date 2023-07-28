MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSTR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $426.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.41. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $132.56 and a 52-week high of $475.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.52.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 174.90% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 29.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.66, for a total value of $2,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $135,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,539,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.