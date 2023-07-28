Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells $5,136,621.45 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,136,621.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,168,973.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95.

On Thursday, May 4th, Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $537.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.15.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

