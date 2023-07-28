Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $515.11 and last traded at $525.31. 413,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 553,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $551.53.

Specifically, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total value of $455,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at $125,658,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $1,330,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,966 shares in the company, valued at $62,099,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,966 shares of company stock valued at $48,933,432. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.91 and a 200 day moving average of $481.47. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.