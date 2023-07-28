Morgan Stanley Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $105.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.