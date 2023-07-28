Morling Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,731 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $459.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 239.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.81.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

