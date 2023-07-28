Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $773,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.93 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

