M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.91.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.74. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

