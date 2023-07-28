Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $150.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.71.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.75.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

