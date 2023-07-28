NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.47

Shares of NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.47 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 47.77 ($0.61). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 46.10 ($0.59), with a volume of 99,240 shares.

NAHL Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.53. The stock has a market cap of £23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,950.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NAHL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.