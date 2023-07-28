National Bank Financial Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.37 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

