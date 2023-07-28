National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$105.71.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$102.45 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.97.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
