National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NSA opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $58.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.